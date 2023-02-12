Hungary wanted to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 12 – RIA Novosti. Hungary wants to achieve an immediate ceasefire and the start of negotiations on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjártó said on the radio Kossuth. Hungary wants to achieve an immediate ceasefire and the start of negotiations on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjártó said on the radio Kossuth.

According to the foreign minister, Hungary has experienced many of the consequences of the conflict, including a crisis in living standards, waves of refugees, soaring inflation and a ten billion euro increase in national electricity bills. Szijjarto stressed that the events of recent weeks indicate the likelihood of a protracted conflict.

“People’s lives can only be saved through peace and a ceasefire, so Hungary wants to achieve an immediate truce and negotiations in Ukraine,” the politician said.

Szijjarto noted that the so-called hawkish rhetoric, which is extremely popular in the transatlantic community of countries, does not find the same support outside it.

“Coming out of the transatlantic bubble, it becomes absolutely clear that the voice of peace, the desire for peace is much louder, much more powerful than what the mainstream liberal media is telling us here in the transatlantic world ,” he said.

Earlier, the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry said that Budapest does not support the idea of ​​a new cold war and an “iron curtain” between the countries of East and West and believes that in order to avoid economic collapse, Europe should develop cooperation with Asia in the current geopolitical situation.