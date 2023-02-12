Group of Russians evacuated from earthquake zone in Turkey

ANKARA, Feb 12 – RIA Novosti. A group of Russian citizens of 39 people was evacuated on Sunday morning from the earthquake zone in southeastern Turkey, the Russian Embassy in Ankara reported on Telegram.

“A group of 39 Russian citizens living and working in the immediate vicinity of the earthquake zone in southeastern Turkey and wishing to return to their homeland flew out of Adana airport this morning,” the embassy said.

It is specified that the staff of the embassy organized the collection and dispatch of compatriots. The board was provided by the Rosatom company, which is building the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southeastern Turkey on Monday morning. It, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has become the strongest since 1939. On the afternoon of the same day, another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck. According to the latest data, more than 24.6 thousand people died. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria.