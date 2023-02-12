Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine announced purges in the SBU and the police

MOSCOW, February 12 – RIA Novosti. Decisions on regular personnel purges in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the police and the tax service are planned to be made on Monday at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said. Decisions on regular personnel purges in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the police and the tax service are planned to be made on Monday at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said.

“We are preparing for this meeting on February 13. After a series of high-profile resignations and layoffs in the leadership of the customs service and the Ministry of Defense, the same big purge will take place in the security service of Ukraine, the state tax service and the National Police,” Vesti quoted Danilov as saying.

Danilov added that law enforcement agencies will get rid of those who consider it normal to “take bribes and interfere with business.” “If someone thinks that this was a one-time action related to customs and other authorities, then they are mistaken,” he stressed.

“This applies to all the bodies that were involved in this – the SBU, tax officials, customs officers, policemen and all the rest. All bodies will be clean from those people who soil our country,” the head of the National Security and Defense Council summed up.

Earlier in the leadership of Ukraine there were a number of major resignations. Deputy head of Zelensky’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote a letter of resignation. Later, several deputy ministers did the same, the government agreed on the dismissal of five chairmen of regional military administrations, and the prosecutor general’s office dismissed deputy prosecutor general Alexei Simonenko. According to Ukrainian politicians and the media, several more high-ranking officials will lose their posts in the near future. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal may also be threatened with dismissal, which will entail the resignation of the entire Cabinet.