CHISINAU, February 12 – RIA Novosti. Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov expressed concern about the intentions of the official Chisinau to abandon the neutral status, which guarantees peace in the region.

Earlier, President Maia Sandu, in an interview with Politico, said that Moldova should abandon neutrality in order to join a major military alliance. At the same time, the head of the republic did not specifically mention NATO, however, she had previously repeatedly stated that the clause of the constitution on neutral status could be revised if the population spoke in favor of rapprochement with the North Atlantic Alliance. The opposition, including socialists, communists and the Shor party, opposes the country’s entry into NATO. According to the constitution of Moldova, the republic has a neutral status, but since 1994 the country has been cooperating with NATO within the framework of an individual partnership plan.

“Russia is one of the guarantors of the negotiating process on the Transnistrian settlement, and the Russian peacekeeping mission in Transnistria has been helping to preserve peace on the banks of the Dniester for over 30 years. gives more than the previous guarantees of security without NATO weapons. However, it was the position of non-intervention that gave certain assurances of calm in the region against the backdrop of the unresolved Transnistrian conflict, “Vasnetsov said in an exclusive interview with RIA Novosti.

According to the diplomat, last year’s provocations in Tiraspol, during which the administrative building was shelled and the tower of the radio and television center was blown up, clearly demonstrate that any militaristic forms lead to a threat to security and stability.

“Peace in the modern era is achieved through dialogue, not through confrontation,” Vasnetsov stressed.

In Pridnestrovie, on April 25, 2022, there were three terrorist attacks – in the building of the Ministry of State Security of the PMR in Tiraspol, near a military unit near the village of Parkany and on the tower of a radio and television center near the village of Mayak. A “red” level of terrorist threat was introduced in the republic. The Investigative Committee of Transnistria opened criminal cases under the article “a terrorist attack committed by a group of persons using firearms.”

The president of the unrecognized PMR, Vadim Krasnoselsky, said that the traces of the organizers of the explosions in Transnistria lead to Ukraine. Due to emergency circumstances, the simplified procedure for crossing the PMR border on Easter and memorial days was canceled, and roadblocks were set up at the entrances to the cities. In addition, on the night of May 7, two explosions occurred in Pridnestrovie, explosive devices were dropped from a drone onto the runway of a former military airfield.

