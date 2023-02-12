Russia Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Southeast Turkey

|Fact-checking
ANKARA, February 12 – RIA Novosti. Russia sent humanitarian aid to the victims of the earthquake in southeastern Turkey, delivered 19 tons of food, the Russian Embassy in Ankara reported on Telegram.
“The Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Emergency Situations organized the dispatch of three aircraft with a cargo of humanitarian aid to Turkish citizens affected by the earthquake in southeastern Turkey on February 6. 500 tents, 9,000 sleeping bags and heat-insulating mats and 19 tons of food products were delivered on board,” – said the embassy.
It is specified that a new batch of humanitarian aid is currently being prepared for shipment to Turkey.
Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of 9 hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country and neighboring states, of which Syria suffered the most. The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey has risen to 24,617. According to the latest data from the Syrian Ministry of Health, the number of victims of the earthquake in the country has risen to 1,408, 2,341 people were injured.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
