Russia Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Southeast Turkey

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of 9 hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country and neighboring states, of which Syria suffered the most. The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey has risen to 24,617. According to the latest data from the Syrian Ministry of Health , the number of victims of the earthquake in the country has risen to 1,408, 2,341 people were injured.