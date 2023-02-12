Rolled and steel production in Ukraine fell by almost 85 percent

According to the results of January 2023, metallurgical enterprises of Ukraine reduced the production of rolled products and steel by almost 85% compared to the same period last year, the profile portal Ukrrudprom reported on Sunday, citing statistics from the state company Ukrmetallurgprom.

“Metallurgical enterprises of Ukraine in January 2023 reduced the production of rolled products by 84.6% compared to the same month in 2022 – up to 257 thousand tons. Pig iron production in January of this year decreased by 84.6% compared to January 2022 – to 240,000 tons. Steel production in the specified period amounted to 284,000 tons, which is 84.7% less year-on-year,” the Ukrrudprom website said in a statement.