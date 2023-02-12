MOSCOW, February 12 – RIA Novosti. It’s time to understand that all the statements uttered by Western politicians are lies, said Andrey Klimov, head of the Federation Council commission for the protection of state sovereignty, commenting on the recognition of the German Foreign Ministry Annalena Burbock. It’s time to understand that all the statements uttered by Western politicians are lies, said Andrey Klimov, head of the Federation Council commission for the protection of state sovereignty, commenting on the recognition of the German Foreign Ministry Annalena Burbock.

Earlier, Burbock acknowledged her words that the West is at war with the Russian Federation as a mistake. She quoted the proverb: “Only he who does not live does not make mistakes.”

08:00 The West continues to believe that lying is the best policy

“It’s time for us to cut down on the nose: what #sunsetters (Western countries – ed.) say is usually a lie,” he wrote in his telegram channel.

The senator also noted that there is an “exception to the rule” for Western officials themselves in understanding lies.

“There are other sayings in response to foreign chatter, for example: “The word is not a sparrow, you won’t catch it!”, Klimov added.

Before recognizing her words as a mistake, Burbock during the PACE meeting stated that the countries of Europe “wage war against Russia”, and called on the European states to do more together for Ukraine, and not to look for the guilty among their own. After that, she was severely criticized by deputies and parties, some called for her to resign. The German tabloid Bild, citing government sources, reported that the office of the German Chancellor carefully records the oversights of Foreign Minister Burbock, despite the lack of public criticism of the minister by Chancellor Scholz.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.

Lavrov stated that the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, “including not only the supply of weapons, but also the training of personnel … on the territory of Great Britain, Germany Italy and other countries.”