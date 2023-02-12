Member of the European Parliament revealed the motives for sabotage at Nord Stream

MOSCOW, February 12 – RIA Novosti. The United States staged a diversion at Nord Stream in order to prevent economic cooperation between Russia and Germany, said MEP Gunnar Beck in an interview with Izvestia.
“They are doing something or they could try to do something that could break this relationship,” the politician added.
He also noted that Western countries are not interested in an open investigation of sabotage on gas pipelines, as they consider it convenient that Russia arranged them.
“I think many American politicians have expressed opposition to such close ties for strategic reasons. <…> The Americans have a heavy elbow, which they put on Germany, and, in the end, Germany obeyed,” the MEP summed up.
The attacks on Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 took place on September 26, when a gas leak was discovered at once in four places of Russian export gas pipelines laid along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Sweden, Denmark and Germany are conducting investigations, but they have not yet led to any concrete results. The Kremlin called the accident an act of international terrorism.

Seymour Hersh, a well-known American journalist, wrote in a Feb. 8 op-ed that in June last year, US Navy divers operating under the cover of the NATO exercise Baltops planted remotely activated explosive devices on the pipeline. At the end of September of the same year, the Norwegians activated them, destroying three of the four branches of the Nord Stream in the Baltic Sea.

