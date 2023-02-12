The attacks on Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 took place on September 26, when a gas leak was discovered at once in four places of Russian export gas pipelines laid along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Sweden, Denmark and Germany are conducting investigations, but they have not yet led to any concrete results. The Kremlin called the accident an act of international terrorism.

Seymour Hersh, a well-known American journalist, wrote in a Feb. 8 op-ed that in June last year, US Navy divers operating under the cover of the NATO exercise Baltops planted remotely activated explosive devices on the pipeline. At the end of September of the same year, the Norwegians activated them, destroying three of the four branches of the Nord Stream in the Baltic Sea.