Stoltenberg wants to leave the post of NATO Secretary General in the fall

BERLIN, February 12 – RIA Novosti. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg does not plan to once again extend his term of office, which expires on September 30, 2023, the German news agency dpa reported, citing the representative of the head of the alliance, Oana Lungescu.

“He has no intention of seeking an extension of the mandate,” she said.

Stoltenberg has been in office for almost nine years. The last time the term of office of NATO Secretary General was extended in March last year.

At the same time, according to the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, there is an informal agreement among the member countries of the alliance to extend Stoltenberg’s mandate until the spring of 2024, so that in April he could chair the summit in Washington, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of NATO. This publication reported citing sources in diplomatic circles.

According to the sources of the newspaper, the reason for the planned extension, which will be officially decided in the spring, was the “outstanding service to NATO” provided by Stoltenberg, especially against the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine. They also noted that the extension of the Secretary General’s term also “guarantees stability at the top of the alliance in difficult times.”

Sources of the publication suggest that after leaving office, Stoltenberg has a good chance of becoming president of the World Bank. The term of the current head of the World Bank, David Malpass, ends in April 2024.