Russian rescuers search for survivors under rubble in Turkey

“Russian rescuers in Turkey immediately go to work sites where there may still be living people under the rubble … Mobile emergency response search teams formed from the Centrospas detachment examine the rubble using endoscopes, thermal imagers and acoustic search devices,” – the message says.
00:16
Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises to 24,617
It is noted that emergency equipment allows you to look deep into the rubble, and not disassemble them in stages. In addition, the cynological calculation of groups helps to find victims under the largest rubble.
“Specialists of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia are examining the structures of buildings for their stability. This does not allow injury among the participants in the search work,” the message adds.
An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southeastern Turkey on Monday morning. It, according to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, was the strongest since 1939. On the afternoon of the same day, another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck. According to the latest data, more than 24.6 thousand people died. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria.
Yesterday, 17:14
Two children rescued from rubble in Turkey
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
