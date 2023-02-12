Russian rescuers search for survivors under rubble in Turkey

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southeastern Turkey on Monday morning. It, according to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, was the strongest since 1939. On the afternoon of the same day, another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck. According to the latest data, more than 24.6 thousand people died. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria.