MOSCOW, February 12 – RIA Novosti. The UK is unable to take over the leadership of the NATO rapid reaction force due to the deplorable state of the army, as well as the lack of ammunition due to supplies to Ukraine, the Daily Mail reported.
As the journalists emphasized, NATO expressed concern that the United Kingdom would not be able to take command of the unit by the January 1, 2024 deadline, and informally asked the Bundeswehr to continue command, as London may not be able to provide a minimum of five thousand troops who should be ready for deployment within two to five days.
“There are serious problems with the lack of ammunition and other equipment, which is partly due to the underexpenditure of funds, but also with the amount of ammunition and other ammunition that we supply to Ukraine. Our forces are also stretched due to the fact that they train Ukrainian forces” , – an official from the British Ministry of Defense explained to the publication.
Information about the serious problems of the army of the United Kingdom was confirmed by defense analyst Francis Teuse.
“The British army is broken. It does not have the personnel to carry out such a mission for a year. There are simply no resources, numbers, training programs, equipment. To cover the gaps, the British army is trying to pretend that the unit can somehow perform several tasks or missions,” he said.
The NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) is the alliance’s main rapid reaction force, created in 2014 to contain Moscow because of the crisis in Ukraine.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
