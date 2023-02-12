NATO is in danger because of the UK and Ukraine

The UK is unable to take over the leadership of the NATO rapid reaction force due to the deplorable state of the army, as well as the lack of ammunition due to supplies to Ukraine, the Daily Mail reported.

“There are serious problems with the lack of ammunition and other equipment, which is partly due to the underexpenditure of funds, but also with the amount of ammunition and other ammunition that we supply to Ukraine. Our forces are also stretched due to the fact that they train Ukrainian forces” , – an official from the British Ministry of Defense explained to the publication.