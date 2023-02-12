Duda wanted to send more weapons to Ukraine

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 12 – RIA Novosti. Russia will defeat Ukraine if Western countries do not supply weapons to Kiev as soon as possible, said Polish President Andrzej Duda in an interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro, published on the official website of the head of state.
“If we don’t send military equipment to Ukraine in the coming weeks, Putin can win. He can win, and we don’t know where he will stop,” the Polish politician said.
On January 10, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Igor Zhovkva, reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had no ammunition. He explained the acute shortage of ammunition by the high intensity of the fighting. The administration official also recalled that Kyiv urgently needs ammunition, long-range artillery pieces, tanks and fighter jets.
Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak said that Warsaw was ready to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine only after a joint decision was made by NATO countries.
