On January 10, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Igor Zhovkva, reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had no ammunition. He explained the acute shortage of ammunition by the high intensity of the fighting. The administration official also recalled that Kyiv urgently needs ammunition, long-range artillery pieces, tanks and fighter jets.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak said that Warsaw was ready to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine only after a joint decision was made by NATO countries.