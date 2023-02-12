Media: Sudan completed the verification of the agreement on the deployment of the Russian base

The Sudanese authorities have completed the revision of the agreement with Russia to establish a naval base in the Red Sea, the Associated Press reported.

“They removed all our concerns. From the military side, the deal was approved,” one of the agency’s sources explained.

As the journalists added, the agreement will come into force after the formation of a civil government and a legislative body in Sudan, which will ratify the document.

The agreement to establish a post of the Russian Navy in Sudan became known in November 2020. According to the document, the maximum number of base personnel will not exceed 300 people. No more than four Russian ships will be able to stay there at the same time.