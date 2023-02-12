In Ukraine, they do not plan to turn off the light in the three largest regions

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 12 – RIA Novosti. Power outages in Kyiv, Kyiv, Odessa and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine are not planned on Sunday, Ukrainian energy holding DTEK reported.
As of February 12, Ukrenergo did not provide restrictions on electricity consumption. This allows you not to turn off the light in Kyiv, Kyiv, Odessa and Dnepropetrovsk regions,” the company said in a telegram channel.
However, according to the company, in case of network congestion, there may be restrictions according to stabilization schedules.
08:00
Zelensky determined the fate of Ukraine with one phrase
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report