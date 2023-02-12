Turkey earthquake kills 34 volleyball team members

ATHENS, Feb 12 – RIA Novosti. In the Turkish city of Adiyaman, 34 members of the Turkish Cypriot volleyball team from the city of Famagusta were killed during an earthquake, the Cypriot edition of the Kathimerini newspaper reported.

The bodies of the dead were found in the hotel of the city, the search for another member of the team continues.

00:16 Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises to 24,617

In total, 47 Turkish Cypriots became victims of the earthquake in Turkey, the newspaper reports.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southeastern Turkey on Monday morning. It, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has become the strongest since 1939. On the afternoon of the same day, another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck. According to the latest data, more than 24.6 thousand people died. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria.