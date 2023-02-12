Last week, the President of Ukraine admitted that he was not going to implement the Minsk agreements, which were supposed to end the war in Donbass.

We must pay tribute – Volodymyr Zelensky held out the longest. But, unlike other politicians who lied about their adherence to the Minsk agreements, he is the only one who remains the current – so far – state leader.

Petro Poroshenko was the first to let it slip – back in June last year, he said that he was trying to win eight years for Kyiv to build an army and there could be no question of any peaceful settlement. But the devil, as you know, is in the details. He made this statement after the scandal with the departure from Ukraine, when he had already returned to Kyiv. Local media and telegram channels then actively ridiculed his attempts to leave, and excuses, and return. So such sincerity on his part is a necessary condition for the continuation of at least some kind of political career.

After him, Frau Merkel repented. But here the motives, apparently, were different. If Poroshenko wanted to stay afloat, then she, on the contrary, wanted a quiet old age. And against the backdrop of frenzied Russophobia, the former partner of the Kremlin could not dream of any calmness.

Therefore, the ex-chancellor was thus forced to repent for the prosperity of Germany , which – look at Germany now – is impossible without cooperation with the Kremlin and Russian resources. And there is no better way for this than to tell that it was her efforts that managed to save Ukraine from defeat and give it time to restore the army. Herr Scholz does not repeat her mistakes, so now the banner of solidarity with Kyiv proudly flies over the ruins of German industry.

© RIA Novosti / Nikolai Lazarenko / Go to the mediabankGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and French President Francois Hollande during a meeting in Kyiv © RIA Novosti / Nikolay Lazarenko Go to media bank German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and French President Francois Hollande during a meeting in Kyiv

Then the fact that France was also an accomplice to this deception, said Francois Hollande.

And now – Zelensky. And so persistently – as much as twice a week. And the key point in his statements is the explanation why “Minsk” was not feasible: “the question of Crimea was not included.” What follows from this? Firstly, this is another hello to all “pacifists” for whom the murder of people in the Donbass by the Kyiv regime is not a war, but an internal affair of Ukraine. Thus, Zelensky openly makes it clear that he is going to take away its territories from Russia. Secondly, and more importantly, such close attention to the Crimea is an attempt to beg military aircraft and heavy equipment from sponsors for the impending offensive.

And here, against the backdrop of militant speeches, a slightly different, almost forgotten song comes to mind, when his election promises of peace for Ukraine and Donbass sounded, and after that – flattering intonations in a conversation with a militant of the National Battalion, whom the whole president of the country tried to disarm, and rhetorical a question from Zelensky “I’m not some kind of sucker.”

Let’s leave the three-letter definitions regarding the current occupant of the Bankovaya office for more informal conversations. The statement that he initially did not intend to comply with the Minsk agreements is a guarantee of the inability of the current Kyiv regime to negotiate. This means that there will be no diplomatic settlement of the conflict. A year, two, ten will pass, and the next heir to the current Ukrainian regime, in the midst of a new conflict, will talk about the fact that it was not he who signed Minsk-15, he was not going to fulfill it, and that document did not take into account the return of Crimea and Donbass.

This confrontation can only end with the victory of Russia. Because a nuclear power cannot lose in a conflict in which its existential interests are at stake.

And it would be good if Zelensky did not have time to escape from the country after that. It is necessary that he answer to the Ukrainians for dozens – by the end of the conflict, probably hundreds – of thousands of dead, widows, orphans.