MOSCOW, Feb 11 – RIA Novosti. The unexpectedly quick granting of the status of a candidate for EU membership to Ukraine gives rise to "unrealistic expectations" among its citizens, writes Knut Krohn, a columnist for the German newspaper Stuttgarter Nachrichten, commenting on the results of Volodymyr Zelensky's recent visit to Brussels.

Giving Ukraine EU candidate status was a political decision, Knuth writes, warning that “Kyiv’s path to Europe will be a long one.” There are a large number of obstacles, due to which the process can drag on for many years.

In particular, one of the prerequisites for joining the union is a functioning legal system and the principle of separation of powers, in addition, the observance of democratic rules at all levels must be guaranteed.

It is also necessary to develop the economy to such an extent that after accession it can withstand competition in the domestic market. And the EU cannot abandon these criteria, because the functioning and, accordingly, the survival of the union depends on them, Knuth concludes.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke at a special plenary session of the European Parliament last Thursday in Brussels, which preceded the two-day meeting of the heads of state and government of the European Union.

He also noted that Ukraine is approaching accession to the European Union and expressed confidence that it will definitely become a member of the association. In addition, Zelensky thanked the EU leaders for their close attention to the events in Ukraine and the joint struggle for a free and independent Europe.

Zelensky on February 28 last year signed an application for Ukraine’s accession to the EU. The heads of state and government of the European Union at the summit in Brussels on June 23 approved granting Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for joining the union. To start negotiations, countries need to fulfill a number of conditions, including reforms and strengthening the fight against corruption.