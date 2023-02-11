Russian Ambassador spoke about Western pressure on African countries

MOSCOW, Feb 11 – RIA Novosti. European diplomats have declared Africa another zone of special interests of the EU, in the free European diplomats have declared Africa another zone of special interests of the EU, in the free world built according to American “rules” political absurdity reaches a historical peak, the West is applying pressure on African countries because of their friendly course in relations with Russia and is using provocations around private military companies , Russian Ambassador to Chad Vladimir Sokolenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“Eurodiplomats have declared Africa another zone of special interests of the European Union. In the free world built according to American “rules”, political absurdity reaches a historical peak. Interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states is carried out openly at the official level,” Sokolenko said.

According to the diplomat, in the current realities of “total opposition to Russia from the West, where Russian diplomacy achieves success, Western diplomacy plunges into a crisis, to get out of which an invariable set of tools is used – outrageous cynicism, pressure, speculation and provocations.”

“Chad is no exception,” he stressed.

The ambassador noted that the West uses provocations around private military companies.

“The leadership of Chad noted with concern a video shown on social networks in January of this year, in which the Chadian rebels concentrated on the southern section of the Chadian-Central African border announced the preparation of a new campaign against N’Djamena in order to overthrow the constitutional order with a video message to PMC “Wagner” and the Russian side to help them in this,” Sokolenko added.

The diplomat said that taking into account the difficult internal political situation in Chad, “the Russian Embassy was forced to issue a communiqué” Friendship is stronger than provocations “, in which, in particular, it was noted that attempts to introduce elements of distrust into the political dialogue between Moscow and N’Djamena would be doomed to failure, from whoever they come from.”

As an example of the “political absurdity” of the West, the ambassador drew attention to the speech of the Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Chad, Ellen Thornburn, with instructions “how to build a democratic process in Chad and which of the Chadians has the right to participate in the upcoming presidential elections” and to the draft resolution of the chairman of the commission U.S. Senate Foreign Affairs Officer Bob Menendez condemning the “coup d’état in Chad in April 2021” when “the President of Chad, Idris Deby Itno, tragically died.”

“In fact, the supreme power in Chad has passed into the hands of the Transitional Military Council as a result of a legitimate procedure developed with the participation of the African Union,” he stressed.

According to Sokolenko, Chadian President Mahamat Idris Deby Itno “reacted sharply” to the mentioned statements of American officials regarding internal political processes in Chad and said: “Gone are the days when petty officials who worked in embassies came to give lessons and instructions to the heads of African states As for Bob Menendez’s resolution, this is not the initiative of a senator who doesn’t even know where Chad is on the map, but a lobby that guides him and tells him what to do with our country.”