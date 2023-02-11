Rescue operations continue after earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria | News

The president of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reported this Friday that the rescue teams sent to the areas affected by the powerful earthquakes last Monday have already saved 75,000 people from the rubble.

Death toll from magnitude 7.8 quake in Türkiye and Syria exceeds 21,000

In statements to the local press, the head of state said that so far there are 18,991 people who have lost their lives due to the earthquakes.

For its part, the number of injured now stands at 74,242, according to data from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), attached to the Ministry of the Interior.

According to figures from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, teams from 61 countries are participating in the rescue efforts, while 97 nations have offered assistance of some kind.

The Türkiye Armed Forces created an airlift to quickly move tents, blankets, generators, heaters and food to disaster areas.

Helicopters and planes have already made more than 900 departures from a military base in Incirlik, in the vicinity of the city of Adana (south), to transport said means, as well as to transfer search and rescue teams that arrive in the country.

In addition to Turkish troops, soldiers from France, Spain, the United States (USA), Poland and Hungary participate in these operations.

Syria receives solidarity aid

In Syria, President Bashar al-Assad toured areas affected by earthquakes and declared the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Idlib and Hama as disaster areas.

This Friday, three planes from the United Arab Emirates arrived at the Damascus international airport with about 130 tons of relief aid and food for those affected by the earthquake. Part of these resources were donated by the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

الرئيس الأسد موقعاً تعمل فيه فرق الانقاذ على الأنقاض والدمار لانتشال المصابين والضحايا بحي المشارقة حلب. pic.twitter.com/yhIkm3TtuD

—Syrian Presidency (@Presidency_Sy)

February 10, 2023

In the aforementioned air terminal and in the international airports of Aleppo and Latakia, flights from Iran, Tunisia, Oman and Lebanon with humanitarian aid were received. Syrian media specified that Lebanon sent cars and five ambulances.

According to the Government, more than 40 planes loaded with humanitarian aid from 13 countries have already arrived in Syria.

وكالة السورية: مشاهد من وصول طائرة إلى مطار دمشق الدولي محملة بمساعدات للمتضررين من الزلزال الذي ضرب البلاد | #زلزال_سوريا

Syrian News Agency: Emirati airplane loaded with humanitarian aid arrives in Syria | #Syria_earthquake pic.twitter.com/0lpHtj7mg0

— الرادع السوري ������ (@syria_rd)

February 10, 2023

In addition, convoys of vehicles with food, blankets and other means were sent to the affected areas from the governorates of Deir Ezzor and As-Suwayda, the province of Damascus and other areas, including with the solidarity participation of inhabitants of various localities.

Syrian Health Minister Hassan Al-Ghobash confirmed that the death toll rose to 1,347 and the injured to 2,295. Meanwhile, in Aleppo and Idlib, where there are currently foreign occupying forces, there are already more than 1,400 dead and 3,500 injured, according to the rescue teams working there.

The head of Health explained that medical equipment, supplies and medicines are needed to save lives, and emphasized the need for the US and Western nations to remove the unilateral restrictive measures imposed on their country.





