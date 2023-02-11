The UN declared the importance of exporting Russian fertilizers

UN, February 10 – RIA Novosti. Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary General, spoke about the importance of ensuring the export of fertilizers to the Russian Federation as part of a “product deal” to combat the threat to global food security.

“UN Trade and Development Conference Director General Rebecca Greenspan and her team continue to work closely with all relevant players to try to smooth the path and ensure that this happens (for Russian fertilizers to be exported – ed.). Because this is part of the agreements signed and this is extremely important in the context of efforts to combat the threat to global food security,” Dujarric said.

The grain deal, which was signed on July 22, 2022 by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, involves the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizer across the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa. The Joint Coordinating Center (JCC) in Istanbul is responsible for coordinating the movement of ships.

The contract expired on November 18, 2022, but meant an automatic extension for 120 days if either party did not object. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that “no such objections were received,” at the same time noting that the Russian side allows a technical extension of the “Black Sea initiative” for the export of Ukrainian grain without any changes in terms and scope.

The deal itself is an integral part of the package deal, which, among other things, provides for the unblocking of Russian exports of food and fertilizers – Moscow noted that this was precisely what was not fulfilled. At the same time, there were assurances from the UN that the restrictions would be lifted.