CPVS accused foreign organizations of evading assistance to the population of Syria

“We are forced to draw the attention of the international community to the evasion of specialized foreign organizations from providing assistance to the population of the Syrian Arab Republic,” Yegorov said at a briefing.

It is noted that in accordance with the UN mandate, humanitarian aid is delivered to Syria through a cross-border corridor near the Bab El-Hawa checkpoint in Idlib province to the territory not controlled by the authorities of the republic.