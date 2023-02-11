CPVS spoke about the suffering of the inhabitants of Syria due to Western sanctions

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 10 – RIA Novosti. Most Syrian residents are suffering due to Western sanctions, but aid is being delivered to the territory not controlled by the authorities, Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the SAR, said at a briefing.
“At the same time, the majority of the population in the rest of the country continues to suffer due to Western sanctions on the healthcare, industry, energy, food, construction and transport sectors of the Syrian economy,” Yegorov said at a briefing.
It is added that the Syrian government, despite the existing logistical problems, continues to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the areas affected by the earthquake, arriving by sea in the ports of Latakia and Tartus.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
