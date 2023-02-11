White House announces Biden trip to Poland

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
WASHINGTON, February 10 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden will pay an official visit to Poland from February 20 to 22, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
“From February 20 to 22, President Biden will travel to Poland. He will discuss with the leadership of this country our bilateral cooperation, as well as our collective efforts to support Ukraine and strengthen NATO’s deterrence capabilities,” Jean-Pierre informed.
According to her, while in Poland, the American leader will meet with the heads of the Bucharest Nine countries to reaffirm Washington’s unwavering support for the alliance.
February 8, 11:33 Special military operation in Ukraine
The expert explained why Poland buys HIMARS from the US
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report