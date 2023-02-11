The Karangetang volcano erupts in Indonesia | News

The Karangetang volcano, located on the island of Siau, in the regency of Sitaro located in the province of North Sulawesi in Indonesia, erupted this Thursday as reported by the Center for Volcanology (Pvmbg, acronym in Indonesian) of that country of the ocean Peaceful.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Sakurajima volcano erupts in Kagoshima, Japan

The Pvmbg reports that the Karangetang erupted forming six lava flows that cascaded from the top of the 1,784 meter high mountain.

In this sense, it stands out that the lava flows quickly due to the steep slope of the slopes of the volcano, which forced the authorities to evacuate the surrounding villages.

On its Twitter social network account, the entity stated that the Karangetang is at a third level of activity, so it urges visitors and the local government to pay attention to the Pvmbg’s recommendations.

It also highlights that the volcanic activity of Mount Karangetang is characterized by effusive eruptions due to the growth of a growing lava dome, which generally occurs in the main crater (southern part).

Pvmbg is the most active volcano in Indonesia, with frequent eruptions almost every year, causing dangerous lava flows.

One of the biggest concerns of the Indonesian authorities is that the eruption center of the Karangetang volcano is located approximately four kilometers from the shoreline, and there are many settlements on it.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source