Russian military provided medical assistance to 240 citizens of Syria

“Since February 6, 2023, 47 people have been rescued from the rubble, medical assistance has been provided to 240 Syrian citizens, and distribution of 44.5 tons of humanitarian aid (food packages and essentials) to those in need has been organized,” the message says.