Russian military provided medical assistance to 240 citizens of Syria

MOSCOW, February 10 – RIA Novosti. The Russian military has provided medical assistance to 240 Syrian citizens, organized the distribution of 44.5 tons of humanitarian aid to those in need, Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said at a briefing.
“Since February 6, 2023, 47 people have been rescued from the rubble, medical assistance has been provided to 240 Syrian citizens, and distribution of 44.5 tons of humanitarian aid (food packages and essentials) to those in need has been organized,” the message says.
