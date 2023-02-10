Syria earthquake death toll rises to 1,387

On Friday, the Syrian government ordered the dispatch of humanitarian aid to all areas of the country affected by the earthquake, including territories not controlled by Damascus. Syrian Minister of Municipal Administration Hussein Makhlouf said earlier that nearly 300,000 people in the country were forced to leave their homes due to the earthquake.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southeastern Turkey on Monday morning. Later that day, another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in ten provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria. The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey, according to the latest data, exceeded 20 thousand, wounded – more than 80 thousand.