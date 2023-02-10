The United States is not ready to call the balloon shot down over Alaska reconnaissance

|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 10 – RIA Novosti. The United States is not yet ready to claim that the downed balloon over Alaska was collecting intelligence data, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, said Friday.
“We know for certain that the Chinese balloon we shot down last week was actually intelligence gathering and was capable of doing this over important targets… We have no indication that the (new) balloon is capable of doing the same,” Kirby said during a briefing at the White House site.
Earlier, Kirby said that the US military shot down a “high-altitude object” that entered US airspace over the state of Alaska.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
