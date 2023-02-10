The United States does not plan to contact China because of the aircraft over Alaska

WASHINGTON, February 10 – RIA Novosti. The US administration has no plans to seek contact with The US administration has no plans to seek contact with China in connection with the downing of an aircraft over Alaska, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, said Friday.

“I am not aware of any plans for contacts with the PRC in this regard,” Kirby said during a briefing at the White House site, answering a related question.

He explained that Washington still cannot say with certainty which country or organization this device belonged to.

“There is no indication of which country, structure or person it belongs to. We do not know who owns it,” the White House spokesman added.

Earlier, Kirby said that the US military shot down a “high-altitude object” that entered US airspace over the state of Alaska.