The US military has been monitoring an aerial object over Alaska since Thursday

WASHINGTON, February 10 – RIA Novosti. A new aerial object shot down by a US fighter jet over Alaska was spotted on Thursday, said John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the National Security Council.

“Information about the object first surfaced last night,” Kirby told reporters.

Thus, about a day passed from the moment the object was detected to the operation to destroy it.

Kirby said that the object was shot down on the US border with Canada – over the northeastern part of Alaska.