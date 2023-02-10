Moldavian MP called the reason for the “reset” of the country’s government

CHISINAU, February 10 – RIA Novosti. The Moldovan authorities have decided that the Moldovan government needs to be replaced so that the cabinet becomes more disciplined and better responsive to security threats, said Radu Marian, an MP from the ruling Action and Solidarity party.

Moldovan Prime Minister Gavrilitsa announced on Friday that she is resigning as head of government. Together with the prime minister, the entire government automatically resigns.

“We (the president and the ruling party – ed.) came to the conclusion that we need to overload the government team, in the context of a very difficult security situation … We decided to overload in order to establish more discipline, focus on security, on the economy, and also our strategic goal of European integration. That’s what was behind this decision,” Marian said on the air of the Pro TV channel.

According to him, the new government should be formed as soon as possible and immediately get to work.

“We decided that it is necessary to reconsider the priorities of what the government should do. We must ensure peace and security, reject threats and risks to the security of Moldova, this will be better done by the new government,” the deputy added.

On Friday, it became known that Sandu had nominated her adviser in the field of security and national defense, former Interior Minister Dorin Recean, as a candidate for the post of prime minister. The leader of the ruling Action and Solidarity party, Igor Grosu, expressed his support on behalf of the political force.