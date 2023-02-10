BERLIN, February 10 – RIA Novosti. Despite the “Orwellian” distortion of meanings in the Bundestag, where the weapons supplied to Kyiv are called a contribution to peace, and the peace initiative is called Russian propaganda, the Alternative for Despite the “Orwellian” distortion of meanings in the Bundestag, where the weapons supplied to Kyiv are called a contribution to peace, and the peace initiative is called Russian propaganda, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) will continue to advocate for peace with all its might, the chairmen of the opposition write in their statement. Alisa Weidel and Tino Krupalla.

On Thursday, the Bundestag held a debate on the peace initiative of the AfD. The initiative involves linking any support for Kyiv with its readiness for serious peace negotiations, and also taking into account the security interests of not only Ukraine, but also the Russian Federation when developing a peace plan. After almost 70 minutes of debate, the bill was referred to the Foreign Affairs Committee for further discussion. The reaction of other parliamentary groups to the proposal was negative.

“In the Bundestag and not only, we are faced with a virtual Orwellian distortion of language, in which the supply of weapons to the war zone is presented as a contribution to the cause of peace, and the German Leopard tanks at the front even allegedly save lives, according to the Green Party,” the message says. leaders of the AfD, which is at the disposal of RIA Novosti.

At the same time, anyone who tries to stop the escalation and explore possible avenues for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine is expected to be “accused of promoting Russia,” lament opposition politicians.

“But this will not make us lose heart: we will continue to advocate for peace in the Bundestag and will do everything possible so that the senseless deaths in Ukraine stop and Germany is not dragged even more into the war,” they added.

Earlier, Krupalla signed a petition put forward by Left Party spokeswoman Sarah Wagenknecht, which called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to stop the increase in arms supplies to Ukraine and initiate negotiations.