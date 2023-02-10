|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 10 – RIA Novosti. Britain’s armed forces “will last about five days” in the event of war due to depleted military supplies, said Tobias Ellwood, head of the British Parliament’s defense committee.
“High inflation and replacement costs for equipment shipped to Ukraine have created a ‘really bleak picture’ and have led to severe and depleted military stocks,” the Financial Times said in a statement citing Ellwood. He claims that the army is seriously short of anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles, which were previously transferred to Ukraine.
According to the newspaper, defense officials are privately discussing cost-saving measures. Those measures could include mothballing the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, reducing air force flights and reducing special forces operations, one source said.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries over arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Lavrov warned that as the West pumped more and more long-range weapons into Ukraine, the geographical objectives of the special operation were moving further and further from the current line.
