“High inflation and replacement costs for equipment shipped to Ukraine have created a ‘really bleak picture’ and have led to severe and depleted military stocks,” the Financial Times said in a statement citing Ellwood. He claims that the army is seriously short of anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles, which were previously transferred to Ukraine.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries over arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Lavrov warned that as the West pumped more and more long-range weapons into Ukraine, the geographical objectives of the special operation were moving further and further from the current line.