The Pentagon could not say if the object shot down over Alaska was a balloon

WASHINGTON, February 10 – RIA Novosti. Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder declined to say whether the downed object over Alaska was a balloon, but expressed confidence that there were no people on board.

An object of unknown origin and destination was intercepted by an F-22 fighter over the sea off the northeast coast of Alaska, where the United States borders Canada.

“Given that we are still assessing the site, I would not like to go into the characteristics,” – said Ryder at a briefing for journalists.

He added that before shooting down the object, the pilots made sure that there were no people on board. “It is very, very unlikely that it was piloted. There is no indication that there were people there,” Ryder said.