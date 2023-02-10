The US will send an aircraft carrier to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake in Turkey

WASHINGTON, February 10 – RIA Novosti. The US is sending the aircraft carrier USS George W. Bush and its escort ships to the eastern Mediterranean to help with the earthquake in Turkey, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said.

“U.S. European Command has deployed personnel, equipment and a range of assets to assist the Turkish government and its ongoing search and rescue operations, including the George W. Bush Aircraft Carrier Strike Group deployed to the eastern Mediterranean,” Ryder said at a briefing for MASS MEDIA.

The aircraft carrier will, he said, provide logistical support to rescuers, medical assistance and provide its helicopters as needed.