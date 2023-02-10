Biden does not consider the incident with the Chinese balloon a threat to US security

US President Joe Biden said he does not consider the situation with the Chinese balloon a serious violation of the country’s national security.

“No,” Biden answered a question from a Telemundo journalist whether the incident with the PRC balloon was a serious violation of US national security.

“This is not a serious violation. Of course, this is a violation of international law and our airspace. And as soon as it comes to our airspace, we can do whatever we want there,” Biden said.