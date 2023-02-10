Biden does not consider the incident with the Chinese balloon a threat to US security

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 10 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said he does not consider the situation with the Chinese balloon a serious violation of the country’s national security.
“No,” Biden answered a question from a Telemundo journalist whether the incident with the PRC balloon was a serious violation of US national security.
“This is not a serious violation. Of course, this is a violation of international law and our airspace. And as soon as it comes to our airspace, we can do whatever we want there,” Biden said.
The US military last week shot down a Chinese balloon over the Atlantic Ocean, which had previously crossed Canada and the US land. Washington claims the balloon was a spy, Beijing says it is a lost civilian weather balloon and called the US response “excessive.”
