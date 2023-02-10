Search and rescue efforts advance in Türkiye and Syria after earthquakes | News

Search and rescue work continues this Thursday in Türkiye and Syria after the earthquakes registered in both countries and which, so far, have left more than 20,000 dead.

The Vice President of Türkiye, Fuat Oktay, presented a new assessment of the situation indicating that the death toll had risen to 17,674 and the number of injuries to 72,879.

From the headquarters of the Agency for Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD), Oktay assured that more than 29,600 search and rescue teams are on the ground, as well as 12,241 deployed vehicles.

In turn, the Minister of Health, Fahrettin Koca, commented that as the search and rescue work and the removal of debris progress, the severity of the tragedy increases.

For their part, the Syrian authorities reported that rescue and debris removal operations continue in the provinces affected by the earthquake, including Aleppo and Hama, which show greater damage, despite the low temperatures.

The teleSUR correspondent in Syria, Hisham Wannous, specified that in the Arab country “almost 3,500 have lost their lives and more than 6,000 injured.”

Support teams from various countries have arrived in both nations to collaborate in the tasks, among them from Venezuela, members of the mixed commission of the Simón Bolívar Humanitarian Task Force, who have already begun the search work; as well as Russia, Palestine, among others.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



