“How will he bear it!” Macron made the French laugh with words about Putin

MOSCOW, February 10 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the French newspaper Le Figaro reacted with humor to the words of French President Emmanuel Macron about the possibility of depriving Russian leader Vladimir Putin of the Legion of Honor. Readers of the French newspaper Le Figaro reacted with humor to the words of French President Emmanuel Macron about the possibility of depriving Russian leader Vladimir Putin of the Legion of Honor.

Many commentators have noticed that the very value of the award has long been in doubt, and the decision to deprive the President of Russia of the title of Knight Grand Cross of the Order does not make any sense.

“Macron knows how to hit the sick one! Putin will never recover,” Redge One quipped.

“Poor Putin, he will be injured. How will he bear it?” added charly bravo 58.

“They’ve already been denied Eurovision. Don’t go too far!” JustAnIdee warned jokingly.

“How? Will he lose his chocolate medal? Tremble, Putin …” – wrote anonymously.

“This decoration is no longer of great value, it is being abused. And Putin will feel the absurdity of this decision if it is implemented,” Cyrano said.

“Macron had to clench his little fists very, very tightly to make this decision,” Pignon said.

Knight Grand Cross is the highest rank of the Legion of Honor. Putin received it in September 2006 from French President Jacques Chirac, becoming the first and only Russian to receive this award.

The Order of the Legion of Honor is a national order, considered the highest distinction, honor and official recognition of special merits in France . It was founded in 1802 by Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte.

The President of France holds the post of Grand Master of the Order. He decides on the deprivation of the award with the office of the order.