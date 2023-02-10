SBU announced searches in the central office of customs

MOSCOW, February 10 – RIA Novosti. Searches are being carried out in Ukraine in the central office of the customs service, as well as in Volyn, Lvov, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, Odessa, Kiev, Rivne and Transcarpathian regional customs, the Security Service (SBU) reported on Friday. Searches are being carried out in Ukraine in the central office of the customs service, as well as in Volyn, Lvov, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, Odessa, Kiev, Rivne and Transcarpathian regional customs, the Security Service (SBU) reported on Friday.

“The SBU and the State Bureau of Investigation (State Bureau of Investigation – ed.), in cooperation with the office of the Prosecutor General, are conducting a large-scale special operation today. Searches have now begun in the central office of the state customs service and Volyn, Lvov, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, Odessa, Kyiv, Rivne and Transcarpathian regional customs offices of Ukraine “, – the message of the SBU in the Telegram channel says.

According to the agency, about 50 business entities have been identified that helped customs officers implement shadow schemes. Now their activity is blocked.

“Law enforcement officers are working at certain sections of the state border of Ukraine and at checkpoints in order to stop illegal activities and eliminate smuggling schemes,” the SBU added.

Earlier, a member of the Ukrainian parliament Oleksiy Goncharenko said that on Wednesday, by decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, acting officials were fired. Chairman of the State Customs Service Vyacheslav Demchenko and his deputies Alexander Shchutsky and Ruslan Cherkassky. The Internet edition Strana.ua, citing a source close to the customs, reported that the dismissal of the top leadership of the customs was initiated by Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnichuk, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Sergei Zvyagintsev as interim head of the state customs service.