Moscow ready to resume dialogue with Seoul, Russian ambassador says

But at the same time, beneficial cooperation in a number of other practical areas continued. According to the ambassador, despite the general decline in the dynamics of the political dialogue between Moscow and Seoul, the exchange of messages at the highest and high levels did not stop, bilateral working contacts, including a brief conversation of foreign ministers “on the sidelines” of the ministerial meeting of the countries participating in the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh in August last year. Last year, during the exchange of protocol messages, including on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the Liberation of Korea on August 15, the Presidents of Russia and the Republic of Korea reaffirmed their mutual commitment to continue constructive cooperation. Also throughout the year, a dialogue was maintained on the North Korean problem at the level of deputy ministers, interaction was carried out between other relevant departments, including law enforcement, on security issues, countering terrorism and organized crime, and illegal migration.