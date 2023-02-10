Moscow ready to resume dialogue with Seoul, Russian ambassador says

SEOUL, Feb 10 – RIA Novosti. Russia is ready to resume a full-scale dialogue with South Korea, to jointly search for ways to continue mutually beneficial cooperation in the new international conditions, and is counting on a similar attitude from Seoul, Russian Ambassador to South Korea Andrei Kulik said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“Russia is ready to resume a full-scale dialogue and cooperation with the Republic of Korea, to jointly search for ways to continue mutually beneficial cooperation in the new international conditions. We count on a similar attitude from Seoul,” the ambassador said.

According to Kulik, the accession of the Republic of Korea, the closest ally of the United States , to the anti-Russian sanctions of the “collective West” led by Washington in connection with the events in Ukraine was “inevitable in the face of powerful pressure from the American side,” and this step by Seoul “caused considerable damage to the Russian -South Korean Relations”, which for three decades after their official establishment in 1990 have been invariably built on the principles of good neighborliness, mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation.

“Nevertheless, the South Koreans, unlike their Western partners, seek to pursue a more balanced, pragmatic line in the Russian direction, refrain from getting involved in the “Ukrainian conflict” on their side, and have not joined the efforts of the “cartel of buyers” to establish a “price ceiling” “on Russian oil and oil products. This indicates the interest of the Republic of Kazakhstan in maintaining the architecture of bilateral cooperation built by joint efforts and further realizing the potential of cooperation between the two countries,” the ambassador believes.

Kulik explained that the sanctions dealt a very tangible blow to Russian-Korean trade and economic ties, the work of interregional forums, coordinating mechanisms and intergovernmental commissions. According to Korean statistics, in 2022, the volume of bilateral trade decreased by 23% to 21.139 billion US dollars. Due to transport, logistics, settlement and payment problems, Korean enterprises producing cars and consumer electronics in Russia were forced to suspend their activities.

But at the same time, beneficial cooperation in a number of other practical areas continued. According to the ambassador, despite the general decline in the dynamics of the political dialogue between Moscow and Seoul, the exchange of messages at the highest and high levels did not stop, bilateral working contacts, including a brief conversation of foreign ministers “on the sidelines” of the ministerial meeting of the countries participating in the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh in August last year. Last year, during the exchange of protocol messages, including on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the Liberation of Korea on August 15, the Presidents of Russia and the Republic of Korea reaffirmed their mutual commitment to continue constructive cooperation. Also throughout the year, a dialogue was maintained on the North Korean problem at the level of deputy ministers, interaction was carried out between other relevant departments, including law enforcement, on security issues, countering terrorism and organized crime, and illegal migration.

Russia and South Korea also continue cooperation in the field of cybersecurity and information and communication technologies (ICT), including in the format of international mechanisms and bilateral contacts, regular contacts are also maintained between the relevant departments of the Foreign Ministries of the two countries.

The ambassador noted that most countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America are focused on equal dialogue, cooperation and joint efforts to build an “inclusive and democratic” system of international relations based on respect for the interests of all states, and not just “seeking to impose its own” rules “on everyone” Washington.

“As for the prospects for the development of Russian-Korean cooperation, I adhere to an optimistic view on this issue. Of course, much will depend on the position of the South Korean side … We proceed from the fact that as the dialogue between Moscow and Seoul normalizes, active delegation exchanges at various levels will also resume “, – summed up Kulik.