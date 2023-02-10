WMO: polar sea ice records lowest extent in January | News

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reported this Thursday that in the past month of January the extent of sea ice in the Arctic and Antarctic showed a decrease in relation to previous records, although it warned that it is not necessarily a trend.

The entity was based on studies by the European Copernicus Climate Change Service and the United States National Snow and Ice Data Center (Nsidc), which found that the extent of sea ice in Antarctica was the most low registered in January and that of the Arctic the third lowest.

“Taken together, the two hemispheres marked a record low in the total extent of global sea ice, although this does not necessarily signify a trend and may be due to meteorological variability,” the Nsidc said.

Antarctic sea ice extent was lowest on record for Jan, 3rd lowest for Arctic.

Also, studies reveal that the Arctic is warming more than twice the global average, so sea ice in this area of ​​the planet has receded dramatically since 1979, and has lost approximately twice the size of Germany.

According to the WMO, Arctic sea ice reaches its annual maximum extent in late February or early March, when Antarctic sea ice reaches its minimum extent.

Meanwhile, the January 2023 mean Antarctic extent of 3.23 million square kilometers (1.25 million square miles) is the lowest for January on satellite record, below the previous record low of January 2017. .

In addition to the extent of sea ice as a climate indicator, the WMO uses temperature in its reports to measure the state of the global climate, so according to records, the last eight years have been the warmest.





