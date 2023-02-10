Russia will come out of the confrontation stronger, said Lavrov

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 10 – RIA Novosti. Today they are trying to dismember Russia, but the Russian Federation will emerge from the confrontation even stronger, those who are trying to control the world have decided to learn from the sad experience of Napoleon and Hitler in an effort to destroy Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.
“Those who are trying to control the entire international agenda, those who are trying to control both world economic relations and all international politics, they decided to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, decided to adopt the sad experience of Napoleon and Hitler, openly declaring the goal of destroying Russia or weakening it as much as possible, but their calls for the dismemberment of our Motherland are getting louder and louder,” Lavrov said after laying flowers at the memorial plaques on the occasion of the Diplomatic Worker’s Day.
“It is clear that we will not only survive, we will emerge from this confrontation even stronger, even more convinced that it is necessary to build international relations on a fair, equal basis, as required by the UN Charter and which our Western colleagues are now trying to undermine by imposing on the world not universally applicable international law, but its own rules,” the head of Russian diplomacy added.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
