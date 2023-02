Russia will come out of the confrontation stronger, said Lavrov

“Those who are trying to control the entire international agenda, those who are trying to control both world economic relations and all international politics, they decided to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, decided to adopt the sad experience of Napoleon and Hitler, openly declaring the goal of destroying Russia or weakening it as much as possible, but their calls for the dismemberment of our Motherland are getting louder and louder,” Lavrov said after laying flowers at the memorial plaques on the occasion of the Diplomatic Worker’s Day.