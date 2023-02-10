Four people die after magnitude 5.4 earthquake in Indonesia | News

Indonesian authorities reported Thursday that four people died after the magnitude 5.4 earthquake that hit the province of Papua and caused an establishment to collapse.

The telluric movement, which occurred at 1:28 p.m. (local time), had its epicenter south of Jayapura (capital), according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG, Indonesian acronym) of that island country of the Pacific Ocean.

With a depth of 10 kilometers, the phenomenon demolished a coffee establishment that was on the beach. “A cafe collapsed and four people died. It fell into the sea,” Asep Khalid, director of the Jayapura disaster management agency, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the US Seismological Institute (USGS) reported other data on the earthquake, indicating a depth of 22 kilometers, and a magnitude of 5.1.

Similarly, damage was reported to some buildings and health facilities in the region, although the Disaster Agency pointed out that they continue to carry out an assessment of the damage.

Indonesia has pronounced seismic activity, as it is located in the seismic and volcanic belt called the “Pacific Ring of Fire”.

In this sense, on November 21, 2022, an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 occurred 18 kilometers southwest of the city of Ciranjang, where 331 people died and nearly 600 were injured.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



