Biden said he does not see the difference between possible rivals in the elections

US President Joe Biden said he does not see much difference between the two possible Republican candidates – former US leader Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron De Santis – in the upcoming presidential elections in the country.

“I have no idea … They operate in the same way, they have a similar way of working. But I honestly don’t know. I never made a decision to run or not on the basis of who the opponent would be,” Biden said in an interview with Telemundo. answering the question of whether there is a difference for him with whom to compete in the elections – Trump or De Santis.