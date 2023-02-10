Biden said he does not see the difference between possible rivals in the elections

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 10 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said he does not see much difference between the two possible Republican candidates – former US leader Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron De Santis – in the upcoming presidential elections in the country.
“I have no idea … They operate in the same way, they have a similar way of working. But I honestly don’t know. I never made a decision to run or not on the basis of who the opponent would be,” Biden said in an interview with Telemundo. answering the question of whether there is a difference for him with whom to compete in the elections – Trump or De Santis.
Trump has already announced his intention to run for office in 2024.
Biden has previously stated that he intends to participate in the elections and his age does not bother him, but there is no firm decision yet. Later, in an interview with Telemundo, he noted that he was not yet ready to decide whether to participate in the 2024 elections.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
