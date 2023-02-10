WHO reports sustained downward trend in mpox cases | News

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported this Thursday a decrease in cases of monkeypox or mpox in all regions, in what appears to be a sustained downward trend.

According to the entity, more than 85,000 cases have been documented worldwide to date, with 92 deaths.

The WHO reported that since November 2022, 90 percent of the cases have been registered in the Americas, although reports continue to be received from more than 30 countries that have reported cases of the disease in the last month.

In this sense, the organization urged to maintain the efforts to put an end to the outbreak of this disease and warned that if the infections are not stopped, there may be an increase in cases.

The WHO also noted that mpox has been endemic in many low-income African countries for many years.

The entity warned that regardless of the progress in controlling the global outbreak, sustained investment should be stimulated to cover the entire world.

Mpox is transmitted from person to person by contact with secretions from the respiratory tract or skin lesions of an infected person, or by touching contaminated objects.

Similarly, transmission via respiratory droplets often requires prolonged face-to-face contact, increasing the risk for healthcare professionals and household members.

