The founder of the clothing brand Sela Ostrobrod drowned in Latvia

MOSCOW, February 10 – RIA Novosti. Sela clothing brand founder Boris Ostrobrod died in an accident in Latvia, his cousin, businessman Arkady Pekarevsky, said.
“Boris Ostrobrod is gone… A tragic accident – I was driving a car along a lake in my home country of Latvia, the car slipped into the lake, turned over, and Borya drowned,” Pekarevsky wrote on Facebook*.
Pekarevsky said that Ostrobrod’s funeral would take place on February 19 in Israel.
Boris Ostrobrod was born in 1957 in Kamensk-Uralsky in the Sverdlovsk region. Received a technical education in Leningrad, worked as an engineer. In the 1990s, he moved to Israel with his family and went into business. In the mid-1990s, Ostrobrod and Pekarevsky created the Sela clothing brand, which also entered the Russian market.
* The activity of Meta (social networks Facebook, Instagram) is banned in Russia as extremist.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
