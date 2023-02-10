The founder of the clothing brand Sela Ostrobrod drowned in Latvia

“Boris Ostrobrod is gone… A tragic accident – I was driving a car along a lake in my home country of Latvia, the car slipped into the lake, turned over, and Borya drowned,” Pekarevsky wrote on Facebook*.

Boris Ostrobrod was born in 1957 in Kamensk-Uralsky in the Sverdlovsk region. Received a technical education in Leningrad, worked as an engineer. In the 1990s, he moved to Israel with his family and went into business. In the mid-1990s, Ostrobrod and Pekarevsky created the Sela clothing brand, which also entered the Russian market.