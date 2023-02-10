State of disaster declared due to energy crisis in South Africa | News

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of national disaster on Thursday to resolve the serious energy crisis facing the African country.

Given the situation that the nation has been suffering for months, with constant power cuts that are deteriorating its economy, the president declared a state of emergency.

For its part, the National Center for Disaster Management in the face of the crisis and its impact has classified the situation as a disaster.

We need, as a nation, at this time more than any other, to reveal our true character.

We need to work together and leave no-one behind.

Also, during his speech on the state of the nation before a joint session of Parliament in Cape Town (southwest), the premier described the situation as a national disaster.

“If we work together and act courageously and decisively, leaving no one behind, we will be able to solve our challenges,” he said in his speech.

Ramaphosa outlined five key interventions, such as repairing Eskom’s coal-fired power plants and improving the availability of existing supply; allow and accelerate private investment in generation capacity; accelerate the acquisition of new capacity from renewable energy, gas and battery storage.

He also proposed unleashing businesses and households to invest in rooftop solar, and fundamentally transforming the power sector to achieve long-term energy security.





