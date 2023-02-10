In the West, they decided to learn from the experience of Napoleon and Hitler, said Lavrov

|Fact-checking
“Those who are trying to control the entire international agenda, those who are trying to control both world economic relations and all international politics, they decided to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, decided to adopt the sad experience of Napoleon and Hitler, openly declaring the goal of destroying Russia,” Lavrov said. after laying flowers at the memorial plaques on the occasion of the Diplomatic Worker’s Day.
Russia will survive in a hybrid war, Lavrov said
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
