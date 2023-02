Moscow is considering retaliatory measures for the expulsion of diplomats from Vienna

“Our proportionate response to the unfriendly actions of the Austrian authorities will inevitably follow, they are already being worked out in Moscow ,” a high-ranking diplomat said in response to a related question from the agency.

According to Lyubinsky, “the true beneficiary of the further destruction of the foundations of Russian-Austrian relations, without a doubt, is not in Vienna.”

On February 2, it became known that the Austrian Foreign Ministry declared four Russian diplomats in Vienna persona non grata. Austria made a similar move last year. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on this occasion that these steps are unfriendly and will not remain without consequences.