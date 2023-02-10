Death toll from 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Türkiye and Syria exceeds 21,000 | News

As rescue teams and first responders continue to search for survivors among the rubble of buildings and other structures after the 7.8 earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria earlier this week, the death toll and injuries continue to rise as the hours and days pass. .

CMIO.org in sequence:

Search and rescue efforts advance in Türkiye and Syria after earthquakes

According to the latest balance offered by the Turkish and Syrian authorities, the number of deaths this Friday exceeded 21,000, with 17,614 deaths being recorded in Türkiye and 3,377 in Syria.

The number of deaths in Türkiye was confirmed by the Turkish Vice President, Fuat Oktay, who reported that the number of injured stood at 72,879.

International search and rescue teams, including a Chinese rescue team, are in Syria and Türkiye to assist in search and rescue operations in the areas most affected by the quake in both countries.

Turkey’s Anadolu news agency reported that four people were rescued alive by fire officials.

The outlet reported that a mother and her son were rescued alive in Diyarbakir, more than 100 hours after the house collapsed due to the earthquake.

Hours earlier, rescue teams managed to get two other people out alive, one in the Kahramanmaras region and the other in Hatay, in the far south of Türkiye.

Given the difficulties that the rescue teams are going through due to the low temperatures, the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and the UN humanitarian officer, Martin Griffiths, announced that they will travel to Syria to visit the areas affected by the earthquake.

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mirjana Spoljaric, arrived in the Syrian city of Aleppo, which is one of the most affected by the quake. “Communities that suffered years of fierce fighting are now maimed by the earthquake,” the agency’s top official tweeted.

I arrived tonight in Aleppo, #Syria with a heavy heart.

Communities struggling after years of fierce fighting are now crippled by the earthquake.

As this tragic event unfolds, people’s desperate plight must be addressed.

— Mirjana Spoljaric (@ICRCPresident)

February 9, 2023

For his part, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, asked the Security Council to authorize the opening of new border crossings between the two countries to facilitate the distribution of humanitarian aid.

I have visited Türkiye & Syria many times.

I will never forget the solidarity of people who opened their homes & hearts to millions of displaced people.

Now those homes have been destroyed & those hearts are breaking.

It’s time to stand up for the people of Türkiye and Syria. pic.twitter.com/p4tNpigxn3

—António Guterres (@antonioguterres)

February 9, 2023

The magnitude 7.8 quake early Monday is the largest recorded in Türkiye since 1939, when 33,000 died in the eastern province of Erzincan.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source