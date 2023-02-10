South Korea has not become openly hostile to Russia, the ambassador said

SEOUL, Feb 10 – RIA Novosti. South Korea has not become “openly unfriendly” to Russia, Russian Ambassador to Seoul Andrey Kulik said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

He explained that although Seoul has taken a number of restrictive measures against Russia in the areas of finance and export control, South Korea limited itself to joining the initial package of sanctions and did not introduce any personal restrictions, and many Koreans closely associated with Russia do not want a “pause” in bilateral relations, adhere to an objective view of the current geopolitical situation and remain in the mood for constructive cooperation, therefore Moscow does not put the Republic of Korea in a number of “openly unfriendly” countries.

July 27, 2022, 10:44 am South Korea hopes to develop relations with Russia

“In line with the anti-Russian line of the West, the South Korean side took a number of restrictive measures in the areas of finance and export control, which entailed proportionate retaliatory measures, had a negative impact on bilateral trade and economic cooperation. At the same time, Seoul limited itself to joining the initial package of sanctions, refrained from introduction of personal restrictions. Therefore, we are not inclined to adhere to a “black and white” approach, we do not put the Republic of Korea on a par with those openly unfriendly states that have declared a real sanctions war against us,” the ambassador explained.

He noted that many Koreans, including representatives of business and academic circles, who are closely connected with Russia, know its language, history, “sincerely” remain in the mood for constructive interaction and make active efforts in this direction.

The Ambassador especially noted the activities of the Pushkin House Russian Cultural and Educational Center, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, the Korean-Russian Friendship Society, the Korean-Russian Society of Art and Culture, the Russia-Republic of Korea Dialogue, the Korean-Russian Business Council and other public organizations that continue to make a “significant contribution” to strengthening friendship and cooperation between the Russian and Korean peoples.

“Despite the one-sidedness and bias of the local media in covering Russian topics, including in the context of events in Ukraine, relying solely on Western and Ukrainian sources, there is no increase in anti-Russian sentiment in the Republic of Kazakhstan, as is happening in a number of European countries that have been overwhelmed by a wave of frenzied Russophobia,” Kulik said.

In his opinion, this is facilitated by the close historical relationship between Russia and Korea, no matter how hard “some Anglo-Saxon pseudo-historians and propagandists” try to distort it, the genuine interest in Russian literature and art, which is deeply rooted here, and in general in Russian culture, as well as the absence between the two countries “nodal historical or political problems” that would interfere with good neighborly and mutually beneficial relations.

“Differences in assessments of the international situation should not hinder the development of bilateral dialogue and cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Russia continues to be an important factor in ensuring stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region as a whole, and this circumstance, in our opinion, has a significant impact on relations to our country from the side of the political establishment and citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan … We do not feel any changes in the attitude of our South Korean partners towards us. We maintain working contacts with the foreign policy and other departments and organizations of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” Kulik added.

The ambassador also said that the Russian embassy in Seoul and the consulate general in Busan are working as usual, and expressed gratitude to the South Korean authorities for providing the necessary conditions for this. He promised in 2023 to continue defending Russia’s national interests based on “the best traditions of the Russian diplomatic service,” as well as to bring Russia’s position on key issues on the bilateral and international agenda to Seoul.